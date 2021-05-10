PENDLETON — Registrations are being accepted for the 2021 Kids Art Camp at Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119. Children will be doing age appropriate artwork with various artists, with snacks provided during each session during the week of July 12-16.
Children ages 6-12 may register for either the morning or afternoon sessions. Morning session is 9 to 11:30 a.m. Afternoon session is 12:30 to 3 p.m. Both sessions are limited to 30 children.
Children ages 12 and up may register for the evening class that will be held Monday-Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., with a limit of nine children. Cost is $60 per child per session and $50 for the second child from the same family, living in the same home.
Register at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or call 765-778-0986, between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.
