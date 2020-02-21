Kids Art Camp sign-ups underway
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society is accepting registrations for its popular Kids Art Camp 2020. The art camp at Gallery 119 teaches age appropriate art of different mediums by artists from the community.
Organizers said there are lots of fun projects for children to enjoy during their summer break. Snacks will be served each day.
Sessions will be the week of July 13-17. Children may be signed up for the following sessions:
• 9-11:30 a.m. for ages 6-12. Limit 30 children
• 12:30 to 3 p.m. for ages 6-12. Limit 30 children
• 5 to 8 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Limit nine children (Monday-Thursday).
Cost for the sessions are $60 per child/$50 for the second child in the same family.
Registrations may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or by phone 765-778-0986, during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registrations are not available for these sessions.
