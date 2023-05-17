INDIANAPOLIS — Share your love of the outdoors with a child during Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 20. It’s a national day of outdoor play designed to connect kids and families with local, state and national parks.
The day is a chance for children to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation and natural and cultural history. It also helps foster an appreciation for public lands in the next generation.
Special events are taking place at state parks in Indiana. Here are some opportunities to engage children:
• Find planned events and special activities related to Kids to Parks Day on the State Parks Program Schedules page at on.IN.gov/instateparksevents.
• Check out the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights with 11 suggested outdoor activities every kid should do. Complete all 11 to become a Hoosier Outdoor Child. See childrenplayoutdoors.dnr.IN.gov.
• Get started on Hoosier Quest to earn patches and pins at on.IN.gov/hoosierquest.
• Check out the state parks kids webpage at dnr.IN.gov/kids for more ideas.
• Share your photos on social media with the hashtag #KidstoParks. You can post them directly to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs.
Information: parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day.