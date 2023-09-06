NEW CASTLE — The New Castle-Henry County Kiwanis Club will host the New Castle Airport Marlatt Field-Fly In & Car Show, 2912 E. 400S, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Admission is free.
The Kiwanis Club will be serving food from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to raise money to purchase new shoes for children in need.
The airport will provide airplane rides over New Castle, $40 for adults and $35 for ages 12 and under (weather permitting). There will also be many airplanes and helicopters on display.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Dept. will hold a car show, $15 per vehicle entry, registration from 10 to 11 a.m. with awards and door prizes at 2:30 p.m. There will be a DJ, 50/50 raffle and K-9 demonstration. Proceeds will go to help purchase a new K-9.
This event is open to all ages and free to attend.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/skycastleaviation or contact Jon at 765-624-9514.