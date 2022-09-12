MARION — In the fourth year of hosting the Priscilla Shirer Going Beyond Simulcast, Lakeview Wesleyan invites all women in east central Indiana to come together once again for a day of powerful teaching, worship and prayer. Along with Shirer who is one of today’s top Bible teachers, Christian recording artist Anthony Evans will lead worship.
With a master’s degree in biblical studies from Dallas Theological Seminary, Shirer brings the depths of Scripture to life. She and her husband, Jerry, lead Going Beyond Ministries.
The simulcast event runs from at 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. (doors open at 8:15 a.m.) Saturday, Oct. 1 at Lakeview Wesleyan Church, 5316 S. Western, Marion. It is a free event with donations accepted. Lunch is provided. The book sale has expanded with Christian authors, Bible studies, devotionals and select books for children/teens.
To register go to lakeviewwesleyan.org/simulcast or call 765-674-7715. Deadline to register is Saturday, Sept. 24.