DALEVILLE — In honor of the men and women who sacrifice and put their lives on the line to protect and keep the community safe, Landess Farms, 6000 W. 700S, has dedicated this year's maze to them.
As a small token of thanks and appreciation, Landess Farms is giving free admission to Fall Fun on the Farm to hometown heroes Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This includes EMTs, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and first responders.
While the maze design was selected in January of this year, the Hometown Heroes Day was inspired by Dave Mowrey, volunteer firefighter, EMT and longtime family friend. In May, he was in a terrible accident while on duty.
Mowrey has spent many painful months recovering and recently returned from UC Davis in Colorado after months of intense rehab. He will be at Fall Fun on the Farm from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Landess Farms would love to give him a warm welcome home on Sunday.
There is no charge for parking or field games (admission fee applies to hayrides and corn maze).
Info for Fall on the Farm can be found at landessfarm.com/events/fall-fun-on-the-farm/
