ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series continues with its second breakfast and Lenten message of this season at Trinity United Methodist Church, 217 E. Seventh St., Lapel, at 8 a.m.
The breakfast will be followed by Anderson singer-songwriter Matt Cookman. Cookman has performed with Doug Anderson and many other Christian singers. He is also active in prison ministries.
The Rev. Ben Capshaw will deliver a Lenten message following Cookman's performance. He is the pastor at Elwood’s Central Wesleyan Church.
Total cost: freewill donations only for the church and committee. The entire program lasts approximately 90 minutes.
Information: hamaki@comcast.net.
