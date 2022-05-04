LAPEL — As the school year winds down, two concerts will feature the bands and choirs of Lapel High School.
On Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m. the LHS Concert Band, LHS Concert Choir, LHS Show Choir and Frankton-Lapel Jazz Band will combine their efforts and present the annual Variety Show. This show offers a little of everything — large groups, small groups, solos and comedy. Admission for the event is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
On Saturday, May 21, the Lapel Show Choir will present its final show of the year, a celebration of “back to normal.” Explanations of some of the songs performed will give the audience insight into their meaning. Songs to be performed include “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’” from the “Teen Beach Movie” and “Belmont Avenue” from the Broadway musical “A Bronx Tale.”
Also included in the show will be music performed by former Lapel Show Choir members. Seniors will be honored and new members for next year will be introduced.
Admission for adults is $5 and $3 for students. All sponsors will be admitted free of charge.