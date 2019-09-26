LAPEL — On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Lapel High School Show Choir will present its first concert of the year in the LHS auditorium. Also included in the program will be the High School Choir.
The hour-long show will include a wide variety of musical styles. The show choir will sing and dance to the country song “Wagon Wheel,” go back to the roots of rock and roll with “Crazy Little Thing Called Rock,” do some contemporary pop songs like “Hall of Fame” and pay tribute to Queen with a fun medley.
The high school choir will add a Latin touch with “Mambo Italiano” and sing the contemporary pop song “Most People Are Good.”
The finale will include the traditional “God Bless America,” sung by Scott Cecil. The combined choirs will sing “A Tribute To The Armed Forces Medley.” All veterans in the audience will be recognized for their service.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. General admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Under school-aged children, veterans and sponsors will be admitted free.
