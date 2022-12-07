LAPEL — Lapel High School’s musical groups will combine to present the annual free Christmas show Thursday night, Dec. 8.
Performing groups will include the High School Band, Jazz Band, Show Choir and High School Choir.
The concert will offer a sampling of holiday music including Kelly Clarkson’s funny “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled, Just You,” the jazzy “Hot Chocolate,” the popular “Grown Up Christmas List” and many others.
Fun choreography, a few surprises and a beautiful rendition of “Heaven Everywhere” are sure to give your holiday season a jump-start.
The show will be at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the school, 1850 South County Road 900 West.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.