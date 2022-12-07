Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Clinton, Howard, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph and Henry Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Western portions of the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire as visibilities have improved. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&