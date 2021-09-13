LAPEL — The Lapel Lions Club will host its 74th annual all-you-can-ea fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18.
There will be plenty of hand sanitizers available for everyone, and people attending may use their own judgment concerning masks and social distancing. The event was not held last year, due to COVID-19.
The adult meal is $12 and includes fish, choice of two sides and a drink. The child’s meal is $6, and is not all you can eat. Desserts will be available.
There will be three cash prizes awarded from the sale of the raffle tickets, with the first prize being $300. The Lapel Show Choir will perform Saturday evening, and the band may make an appearance.
The dinner will be at the Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.