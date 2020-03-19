Lapel pantry changes way of distribution
LAPEL — The Lapel Community Food Pantry at 1321 N. Main St., Lapel (serving Stony Creek, Jackson and Green townships of Madison County) is changing the current method of distributing food to clients.
Effective Friday, and through this period of isolation restrictions, the pantry will offer pre-packed sacks or boxes of food items to eligible individuals and families on a weekly basis. (Meaning clients may come once a week.)
The hours for this “drive-thru” program will be Friday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers will be on site to direct clients through the line and volunteers will bring distributions to the car. (Remain in vehicle!). Due to increased need, each car can receive only one weekly distribution. Clients are asked to bring a picture ID and proof of address (utility or phone bill if current address differs from information on ID).
For more information, visit the Lapel Community Food Pantry Facebook page and feel free to leave your questions in the comments and someone will reply as soon as possible.
