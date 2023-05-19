LAPEL — On Saturday, the Lapel Show Choir will present its final concert of the year, titled “Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance.”
The show will start at 7 p.m. and will include the Middle School Show Choir and appearances by five former show choir members. The alumni are Julia Beeler (Class of 2019), Samantha Voegele (Class of 2017), Cameron Mason (Class of 2012), Chandler Guion (Class of 2011), and Cassie Gordon (Class of 2019).
The fast-moving show will feature a variety of music and dance styles. “Blame it on the Boogie” is one of the choir’s favorites and was choreographed by dance captain Hallie Wilkins.
Sure to be another audience favorite will be the guys’ rendition of the ever-popular “Men in Tights.”
“Bring Me Sunshine” features a soft shoe routine that turns into swing.
Special guests will be the Middle School Show Choir directed by Jill Guion. The M.S. Show Choir will perform “Get Up, Get Down, Get Funky, Get Loose” and “Hamilton Highlights.”
The two show choirs will combine to sing “I’ve Got the Music In Me.”
As is the tradition, next year’s new members will be announced before a surprising last number.
Jeannine Terhune is the LHS show choir director, and choreographers are Ron Morgan, Damon Brown and Amy Gilbert.
Show Choir sponsors can bring their complementary passes; the suggested donation for all others is $5. At the end of the show, the audience is invited to stay for punch and cookies in the commons.