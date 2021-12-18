ANDREWS — Salamonie Lake is hosting stained glass classes for beginner and intermediate level artists in January and March 2022 at its Nature Center. The classes will be taught by local artist Katy Gray, and all materials will be provided.
A beginner’s one-day stained glass class will be on Jan. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. and again Jan. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $30. Participants will learn how to make a red-tailed hawk feather sun catcher.
Multi-day classes designed to create a glass-on-glass framed mosaic image inspired by nature will be held Jan. 12, 13, 18, 19, and 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Participants should plan to attend each class. Cost is $60 per person. Each participant will choose a bee, red-tailed hawk, or box turtle for their project. All materials will be supplied.
A two-day intermediate class will be held March 5 and 6 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and again March 9 and 10 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. to create a bee on a coneflower. All participants of this class must have had recent stained glass cutting and smoothing experience. Cost is $40, and all materials will be provided.
All classes are geared for adults, but older youth with experience may be accepted. Discounts are available for multiple people.
All classes require advance registration at least 10 days before the workshop. Space is limited. Call 260-468-2127 for more information or to register.
Salamonie Lake is at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.