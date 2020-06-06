ANDERSON — Early Learning Indiana has awarded a $3,000 grant to Little Ladybug Learning Center as part of the $15 million Come Back Stronger Fund, supported by Lilly Endowment, to reinforce Indiana’s supply of high-quality early learning opportunities, especially for the state’s most vulnerable children.
Because of social distancing and safety protocols, Little Ladybug Learning center is investing in individualized learning kits for each child, an outdoor hand washing station that will allow families to wash their hands prior to entering the child care and an air purifier that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as .3 microns.
Little Ladybug Learning Center was required to submit a narrative on how it would use the grant funds and serve children from vulnerable populations, as well as meet the following criteria:
• Be a licensed and registered center, ministry or family child care home provider in Indiana in good standing
• Be an approved CCDF or On My Way Pre-K provider or a provider that otherwise serves children from vulnerable family populations, defined as households at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level
• Operate as a Paths to QUALITY™ Level 3 or 4, or as a Paths to QUALITY™ Level 2 with a demonstrated commitment to achieving a higher level of program quality
• Serve children ages 0-5
