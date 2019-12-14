ANDERSON — The State Legislative Preview for 2020 will be presented Monday at 8 a.m. at the Anderson Public Library.
The League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, the Anderson Public Library and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce will once again present legislative reviews for the residents of Madison County.
Indiana legislators representing Madison County will be present to inform their constituents what bills are being considered, what they hope will be considered and the status of those considerations.
All legislative reviews for 2020 will be held at Anderson Public Library on the following dates and times:
• Monday at 8 a.m.
• Jan. 27 at 8 a.m.
• Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.
• March 30 at 8 a.m.
This is a chance for citizens to learn more about bills that have been proposed and bills that have been passed, including explanations of bills. These legislative reviews allow residents to stay in tune with what is happening with state legislative business and a chance for all to share their ideas and opinions with legislators. Light refreshments will be provided.
