ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series will start this new year welcoming all Christian men and families to join together for the 82nd renewal of the series.
The first breakfast will be at United in Christ Church, 538 E. 31st St., Anderson, on Saturday, March 5. The program begins at 8 a.m. and consists of breakfast followed by spiritual music from Anderson’s own George Smith.
The music will be followed by an inspirational message from Dr. Glen Cox, formerly of Anderson University.
All men and their families are invited to attend.
There is no set cost, but donations will be accepted. The program will last about 90 minutes.
Information: email hamaki@comcast.net
