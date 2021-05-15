MIDDLETOWN — If you think a library card will get you a good book to read, think a little bigger — at least at the Middletown/Fall Creek Township Public Library starting this month.
At this red-bricked building in northwestern Henry County, the online World Book offers library patrons of all ages an amazing selection of information, full books to read (or to be read to you), craft ideas and directions, news event, online live tutors and so much more.
“Kids, this is not your parents’ old encyclopedia set catching dust on the bookshelf. This is World Book blowing up the internet with an extraordinary amount of information. I challenge anyone to check it out and not be stunned at what this offers,” said Teresa Dennis, library director. “We are excited to be one of the first libraries in Indiana to offer this to patrons.”
World Book, the best-selling print encyclopedia through the years, was found in many American homes in the 20th century and was a huge source of information. Now, like most libraries, Middletown no longer even has printed encyclopedia sets. Patrons need only to enter their library account number to access the site.
Dennis said she especially hopes that Shenandoah School Corporation teachers and students will take advantage of the program.
Also, the popular Summer Reading Program will be back after being canceled last year. Dates are June 14-July 10. Registration will start in early June.
