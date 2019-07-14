NEW CASTLE — Since 2015, the New Castle-Henry County Public Library has hosted TeenCon, an event celebrating anime, comic books, and “geek” culture.
TeenCon will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, in the library’s auditorium. This year’s event will include panel presentations, a cosplay contest, vendors, and raffle drawings every 30 minutes. The event is free and open to all ages.
Authors Hans Cummings and George Kramer will host the panel “Building Fantasy Worlds” at 11 a.m.
The highlight of the event is the cosplay contest, which includes separate contests for teens and adults. The winner in each category will receive a gift certificate to one of the TeenCon vendors, first place winning $50 and second place winning $25. Cosplay judges will be selected from TeenCon vendors.
Vendors include: Hans Cummings, who created the Wings of Twilight series; Anthony Troxell of Geeking in Indiana; Emily Thornton, creator of Saturn Travelor; Leah Zink, animator and creator of TheAcidRomance; author George Kramer (Arcadis); Stephanie Cain, who wrote and illustrated Stormes in Amethir; Taylor Lucas, who created CyanideCityZone; Dakota (Dax) Orr of Daxorr Studio and Whalechief Illustrations; Hannah Roan, artist and cosplayer; Kitsune Tales; Liv’s Lovelies; Hometown Comics; and Saved Games Library & Shop.
For questions related to TeenCon, please contact Krystal at 765-575-4557. For more information about events and services at New Castle-Henry County Public Library, visit www.nchcpl.org and follow the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
