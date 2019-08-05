NEW CASTLE — New Castle-Henry County Public Library is hosting a surplus auction starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, in the library’s parking lot. Furniture, equipment, and miscellaneous items will be auctioned by Young’s Auctions of New Castle.
Furniture includes a rack with folding chairs, cabinets, couches, desks, and children’s chairs and tables. Equipment includes typewriters, televisions, computer monitors, copiers, dehumidifiers, cash registers, and video conferencing equipment.
Items may be purchased with cash or credit card (with an additional 3% fee), and items must be paid for and removed on the day of the sale. Buyers must be present to bid, and items are sold “as is.”
Refreshments, including doughnuts, lunch items and beverages, will be available for purchase. In the event of inclement weather, the auction will move to the library’s auditorium.
Send ideas for the daily Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.