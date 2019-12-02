ANDERSON — The public is invited to the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., to attend the Leftover Recipe Swap on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Cardinal Room.
Attendees, ages 18 and over, can submit their favorite recipe using holiday leftovers before the event and then pick out their new recipes during the event.
Recipes can be submitted either via email at reference@andersonlibrary.net or in person at the Information Services desk.
For more information, visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.