ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will present a live webcast of a guided recreation of Apollo 11’s journey on Monday, July 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Delaware Room.
The webcast will show how the mission was executed by crew members and mission control in Houston. It is sponsored by the American Museum of Natural History and the STAR Library Network’s NASA @ My Library Program and is free and open to the public.
The library will also host guest speaker Terry Rhoades of the Muncie Astronomy Club on Saturday, July 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Cardinal Room. Rhoades will discuss the history of the Apollo 11 moon landing through photos, video clips and more. The public is invited to attend this free event.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
