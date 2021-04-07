INDIANAPOLIS — Most public swimming pools located in Indiana State Parks properties will open Memorial Day weekend if the required number of lifeguards can be recruited and certified for each respective park property.
Concession services will also be open at those pools.
Lifeguards are being recruited for pools at Brown County, Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, and Versailles state parks, at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area), and for the aquatic centers at Prophetstown and O’Bannon Woods state parks. Lifeguards are also being recruited for the state park beach at Indiana Dunes. As their lifeguards return to school, the pools and swimming at Indiana Dunes State Park’s beach will likely close in August or only operate on weekends during that month.
Lifeguard positions are open to applicants age 16 and older. For more information, contact the state park property nearest you that is listed above. State Parks property phone numbers are listed at stateparks.IN.gov under “Find a park”.
The pools at Mounds and Harmonie state parks will not open this year. DNR is evaluating whether reopening the existing aquatic facility at each is the best option at those respective state parks or if another type of water feature for guests and the respective communities would be more efficient and appropriate.
