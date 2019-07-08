ANDERSON — LifeStream Services invites the public to attend the Third Annual LifeStream Golf Outing on Wednesday, July 24 at the Anderson Country Club in Anderson.
Join LifeStream for a day of golfing and making a difference in the lives of seniors in the community. The event will include a variety of activities and chances to win cash prizes, including Beat the Pro, a putting contest, $10,000 Hole-In-One, and much more.
The event will begin with registration at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Registration as an individual or a team is open through Monday, July 22. The golfing fee is $75 for an individual or $280 for a foursome. Those interested may register online by visiting www.lifestreaminc.org/golfouting or contact Hannah Downham by calling 765-759-3363 or email hdownham@lifestreaminc.org.
The event proceeds go directly to fulfilling LifeStream’s mission of improving the quality of life for people at risk of losing their independence. LifeStream does this through providing a number of programs and services including transportation, in-home care management, home-delivered meals, and more for over 19,000 seniors and people with disabilities in 12 counties throughout East Central Indiana.
