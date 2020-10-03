YORKTOWN – With the Nov. 3 elections around the corner, LifeStream Services is educating older adults on absentee voting.
As East Central Indiana’s Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Area Agency on Aging, one of LifeStream’s roles under the Older Americans Act is to advocate for older adults.
Right now that means making sure people at risk have the information and resources they need to exercise their right to vote.
There are several reasons an Indiana resident may vote absentee including:
• Age 65 or older
• Confined to your home by illness for the 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day.
• Caring for someone at home for the 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day.
Absentee-by-mail and absentee-in-person are two safe options for older adults. Those interested in voting absentee-by-mail must submit an application to their county office by October 22. This application can be found at indianavoters.com. Absentee-in-person allows an individual to vote early at a designated location.
Those who need assistance with transportation to get a photo ID (required for voting), to participate in early voting, or to vote on Election Day can call LifeStream Services at 888-589-1121 to schedule a ride. Trips must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.
For more information on the types of absentee voting, absentee application, and county specific information please visit lifestreaminc.org/voting or call 800-589-1121.
