YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services invites the public to attend the 11th annual LifeStream Golf Outing on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at The Players Club in Yorktown. Join LifeStream for a day of golfing and making a difference in the lives of seniors and people with disabilities .
The golf outing will include a variety of activities and chances to win cash prizes including a $10,000 Hole-In-One contest.
The event will begin with registration and a light breakfast at 7:30 a.m., shotgun start at 9 a.m., followed by lunch and awards at 1 p.m.
Registration as an individual or a team is open through Monday, Aug. 17. The golfing fee is $75 for an individual or $280 for a foursome.
Those interested may register online by visiting www.lifestreaminc.org/golfouting or contact Angie Jenkins, outreach coordinator, by calling 765-759-1121 or email ajenkins@lifestreaminc.org.
Sponsorship is available through Aug. 17.
