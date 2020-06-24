LifeStream Services receives Glick Philanthropies Grant
ANDERSON — LifeStream Services received a $10,000 grant from the Glick Community Relief Fund, a grant program of Glick Philanthropies to help local nonprofit organizations continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
LifeStream Services supports residents and neighbors of Fairington Apartments, an apartment community managed by the Gene B. Glick Co. LifeStream will use this grant to provide shelf-stable and frozen meal packs, paper goods and art kits for each resident at Fairington Apartments in Anderson.
“We are so grateful for this opportunity to ensure the residents of Fairington receive these items during the current pandemic,” said Jenny Hamilton, president/CEO of LifeStream. “It’s a hard time for so many, and this is just a nice way to show that LifeStream is here and we care.”
The grant awarded to LifeStream was one of 107 grants totaling $821,600 to organizations supporting communities during this time of heightened demand.
