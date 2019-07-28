ANDERSON — LifeStream Services is seeking volunteers interested in serving on the LifeStream Advisory Council. The council meets quarterly to discuss issues affecting seniors in east central Indiana, and how we can work together to develop resources to meet those needs.
The ideal volunteer candidate works or is retired from the health care field, has experience working with older adults, or has knowledge of seniors and resources in the area. The candidate must have the ability to travel to Yorktown for quarterly meetings, and represent LifeStream in a positive way inside and outside of meetings. This opportunity is a low commitment, leadership volunteer position.
Those interested in learning more about this opportunity should contact Laura Bray, volunteer services administrator, by calling 765-759-3372 or email lbray@lifestreaminc.org.
Once an application is complete, an interview and a selection process will be conducted by LifeStream and the current Advisory Council members.
LifeStream Services relies on volunteers for a number of activities throughout the year to assist the organization and its clients in home modifications, special events, office tasks, special mailings, data entry, senior cafés, and more. If you are interested in receiving more information on becoming a LifeStream volunteer, visit www.lifestreaminc.org or call 800-589-1121.
