YORKTOWN — LifeStream is seeking support from the community to help deliver hope to older adults who are isolated and alone during the holiday season with AngelWish.
LifeStream’s AngelWish program coordinates the delivery of gift bags filled with practical necessities to isolated older adults in Delaware, Henry and Madison counties.
Below is how individuals and organizations can support the AngelWish program:
• Make a monetary donation: With a $35 donation, a person will receive a gift bag. Donations can be made online at lifestreaminc.org/angelwish or mailed to 1701 Pilgrim Blvd., Yorktown, IN 47396. Note AngelWish with the donation. Checks should be made payable to LifeStream Services.
• Donate canned soup: Each AngelWish recipient will receive a microwavable soup cup. Individuals and business can help LifeStream fill their cups by donating canned soups of all varieties. Donations can be dropped off at the LifeStream offices in Anderson, Richmond, or Yorktown. Pickup can be arranged in advance by calling 765-759-3372.
• Sign up to be a delivery elf: LifeStream expects to deliver 1,200 AngelWish gift bags between Dec. 7 and Dec. 24.
Additional information: Laura Bray, Volunteer Services administrator, 765-759-3372.
