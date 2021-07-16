YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services plans to reopen its 14 public Senior Café sites beginning Aug. 2.
Older adults are invited back to enjoy lunch and socialize with others in their community at the café site nearest to them. A special “welcome back” gift will be distributed at the cafés while supplies last.
Individuals under the age of 60 can enjoy lunch for $6.50. Meals must be reserved at least one day in advance by calling the Senior Café or LifeStream Services at 800-589-1121.
• LifeStream Daleville Office: Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., located at 14700 Davis Drive. Reserve a meal by calling 765-808-9059.
• Sherman Street Church of God: Friday at noon located at 1820 Sherman St., Anderson. Reserve a meal by calling 765-649-2548.
• Pendleton Community Library: Tuesday and Wednesday at noon located at 595 E. Water St. Reserve a meal by calling 765-778-7527.
Due to the pandemic, LifeStream Senior Cafés have been operating in a drive-thru format since March 2020. Cafés have detailed re-opening plans and CDC guidelines will be in place to help continue to keep the community safe and healthy.
Volunteers are needed at the Senior Cafés to help coordinate the distribution of the pre-plated meals and serve older adults.
Learn more about the LifeStream volunteer program at lifestreaminc.org/support/volunteer or contact Laura Bray, volunteer services administrator, at 765-759-3372 or lbray@lifestreaminc.org.
