LifeStream to use grant for adult guardianship program
YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services has been awarded a grant from the Henry County Community Foundation.
This grant was part of the Choose Henry Fund – Community Grants that supports nonprofit organizations serving Henry County.
LifeStream will use the grant funds to support its adult guardianship program to continue to represent and advocate for vulnerable and incapacitated adults who are unable to make personal decisions regarding their care. LifeStream is the legal guardian of 47 adults throughout central Indiana.
Providing this service for adults allows them to remain safe, active members of their home communities, a spokesperson said in a release.
“We are grateful to receive support from the Henry County Community Foundation to be able to advocate for vulnerable adults in the community,” said Megan Velasquez, director of client services.
Learn more about LifeStream Services by visiting www.lifestreaminc.org or call 800-589-1121.
