ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art Women’s League will meet at the museum, 32 W. 10th St., at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28.
Women interested in supporting the arts are invited to attend the meeting and special presentation.
Local artisan Greg Adams will give this month’s presentation, “Artwork in Willow.”
AMOA Women’s League meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the museum.
The group is open to all women who are interested in supporting the group’s mission of increasing the effectiveness of the Anderson Museum of Art as a cultural center. Annual membership dues are $20.
To learn more about the group, visit https://andersonart.org/womens-league
