Local Authors Fair at New Castle Library
NEW CASTLE — New Castle-Henry County Public Library will have Michele Israel Harper, author of the “Wisdom & Folly: Sisters and Beast Hunter” book series, as the keynote speaker for the Local Authors Fair.
The Authors Fair will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the auditorium at New Castle-Henry County Public Library. Harper will share her keynote at 2 p.m., and the community is invited to attend the keynote and meet local authors during the Authors Fair.
In addition to Harper, the following authors will be present at the Authors Fair: Sarah Hale, Mark Herbkersman, Colette Huxford-Kinnett, Ruth Ann Willis, Lyndie Metz, Rick Cottman and Bill Craig.
