ALEXANDRIA — Area designer Bradley Robert Jensen will be showcasing his debut fashion collection, “dichotomy,” at a runway show at 8 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St. in Alexandria.
Working professionally as a costume designer and technician in California, Jensen found himself both out of work and creative outlets when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the nation’s theater industry.
He moved back home to Alexandria where he started “bradley robert jensen custom garments and alterations,” designing and shipping custom clothing and alterations to people near and far. As a Christian artist, Jensen said he feels the constant need to do more and better work both for the sake of creation and for the sake of offering gifts back to the original Creator. This need led to the inception of “dichotomy,” a fashion collection that was born of the many dichotomies felt by Jensen in this season of life: “history and future, dark and light, modesty and immodesty, stasis and chaos.”
In a press release, Jensen says: “There is always discomfort in dichotomy, but so often the most beautiful things are born from places of discomfort.” The runway show will be free admission with donations accepted both in cash and via Venmo.
More information can be found at www.bradleyrobertjensen.com/dichotomy, on instagram @bradleyrobertjensendesigns, on Facebook at bradley robert jensen designs, or by calling 765-425-5206.
