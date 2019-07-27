INDIANAPOLIS — Rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties have been awarded more than $297,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants.
Lapel Stony Creek Township Fire Territory in Madison County received $2,547 in the safety category.
The grants, announced by DNR Director Cameron Clark, are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
DNR Forestry staff reviewed grant applications and selected recipients on the basis of population density, acres of public lands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters.
Grants may be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. As in past years, the Wildland Fire category was highlighted. The awarded grants range from $1,500 to $5,000 and were given to 71 departments.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.