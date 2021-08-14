MUNCIE — Ball Brothers Foundation recently awarded a grant to support local workforce development efforts, hoping to help Muncie to be more competitive and ready for post-pandemic ventures.
The Arc of Indiana Foundation is using its recent grant to support workforce development opportunities for an underserved population.
In 2016, The Arc of Indiana Foundation launched the Erskine Green Training Institute, named after Anderson’s Carl Erskine, which provides post-secondary vocational training for people with disabilities.
Like many other organizations, 2020 posed significant challenges to EGTI. In March, the program had to send its Session 1 students home a few weeks earlier than planned, finishing the session virtually; Session 2 had to be cancelled; and by mid-April, 68% of the program’s graduates who were previously employed had lost their jobs.
Though EGTI was able to welcome back students in Sessions 3 and 4 last year, enrollment was significantly reduced. Paired with the lack of revenue from the cancellation of Session 2 and the increased operating costs for extra cleaning supplies, masks, and social distancing protocols, EGTI took a hard financial hit.
