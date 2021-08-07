EDGEWOOD — Local pilot Bob Snider will talk about the Experimental Aircraft Association’s upcoming Young Eagles program at Tuesday’s meeting of the Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
Bob Snider, pilot and Ivy’s dad, will speak about the Young Eagles Flight Program.
Young Eagles is a program created by the US Experimental Aircraft Association designed to give children between the ages of 8 to 17 an opportunity to experience flight in a general aviation airplane while educating them about aviation. The program is offered free of charge with costs covered by the volunteers.
The pilots participating in the Young Eagles program are local members of EAA who are volunteering their time and aircraft to make children’s flight possible.
The public is invited to be guests of the Exchange Club at The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road. Lunch is ordered from the menu at 11:30 a.m. The meeting starts at noon. The $15 lunch fee is waived for first-time attendees.
To attend, call Paula Bivens, president, at 765-425-1318.
