MADISON COUNTY — On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will sponsor the 19th nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative.
The Take Back initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs. Expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, WILL NOT be accepted for disposal.
Any unwanted medications may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indiana State Police Post at Pendleton, 9022 S. Indiana 67.
In Anderson, Community Hospital’s police officers and pharmacy staff will host a drug take-back event in the hospital’s Emergency Department lobby from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your unwanted pills or patches for disposal to the ER lobby. Officers cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.
Other designated collection sites are: Anderson Police Department (front desk); Elwood Police Department (24/7 drop box); and Chesterfield, Markleville and Lapel police departments.
This service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
