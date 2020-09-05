INDIANAPOLIS — Libraries, schools, universities and nonprofit organizations across Indiana are receiving grants to purchase highly sought-after books, digital materials and films addressing racial injustice in America to add to circulating collections in their communities.
Lilly Endowment provided Indiana Humanities with a grant to distribute $134,264 to libraries and add books to the Indiana Humanities Novel Conversations statewide lending library. Lilly Endowment also awarded IndyPL $140,000 to purchase titles about racial equity for libraries within its system.
Local recipients of the Advancing Racial Equity Collection Development Grants:
Hamilton Heights Middle School, Arcadia, $992
Lapel Elementary/Middle School Library, Lapel, $861
Pendleton Heights Middle School, Pendleton, $1,000
To view the list of materials that could be purchased with the grants, visit indianahumanities.org/racialequity.
