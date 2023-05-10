LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

MADISON COUNTY — Heart of Indiana United Way announced the winners of its 2023 Celebration Awards.

The organization’s annual awards event highlights and thanks businesses and individuals who helped make a big impact over the past year through donations, volunteerism, advocacy and partnerships.

This year’s 11 award winners were announced through a short video released on May 4 and can be viewed on the Heart of Indiana United Way’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages.

Eleven awards were given in Madison, Delaware, Henry, Fayette and Randolph counties. They included:

  • Community Cares Award- Nardco Heating and Air Conditioning, Madison County
  • Outstanding Advocate Award- Treva Bostic, Madison County
  • Outstanding Media Advocate — The Herald Bulletin, Madison County
  • Live United Award — Northwest Bank, Delaware County
  • Literacy Champion Award- Shafer Foundation, Delaware County
  • Power of Partnership Award — PathStone Inc, multiple counties
  • Shine On Award — New Castle Stainless Plate, Henry County
  • Newcomer Award- M.R.S. Heating and Cooling, Henry County
  • Women United MVP- Angie Rogers-Howell, Randolph County
  • Community Partnership Award — Alexandra Pflug, Fayette County
  • Spread the Word Award — Randolph County United, Randolph County

