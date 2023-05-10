MADISON COUNTY — Heart of Indiana United Way announced the winners of its 2023 Celebration Awards.
The organization’s annual awards event highlights and thanks businesses and individuals who helped make a big impact over the past year through donations, volunteerism, advocacy and partnerships.
This year’s 11 award winners were announced through a short video released on May 4 and can be viewed on the Heart of Indiana United Way’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages.
Eleven awards were given in Madison, Delaware, Henry, Fayette and Randolph counties. They included:
- Community Cares Award- Nardco Heating and Air Conditioning, Madison County
- Outstanding Advocate Award- Treva Bostic, Madison County
- Outstanding Media Advocate — The Herald Bulletin, Madison County
- Live United Award — Northwest Bank, Delaware County
- Literacy Champion Award- Shafer Foundation, Delaware County
- Power of Partnership Award — PathStone Inc, multiple counties
- Shine On Award — New Castle Stainless Plate, Henry County
- Newcomer Award- M.R.S. Heating and Cooling, Henry County
- Women United MVP- Angie Rogers-Howell, Randolph County
- Community Partnership Award — Alexandra Pflug, Fayette County
- Spread the Word Award — Randolph County United, Randolph County