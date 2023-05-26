ANDERSON — The board of directors of the Madison County Community Foundation (MCCF) recently approved scholarship awards totaling more than $235,000 to local students.
This total represents 62 different students from 10 area high schools (public and private), homeschooled students and current college students.
It does not include the four-year, 100% tuition Lilly Endowed Scholarships that were awarded to two local students, Riann Mason (Anderson High School) and Vanessa McNeal (Anderson Preparatory Academy), last fall.
Scholarships are awarded by a committee of local volunteers who review and score the applications, evaluating against the criteria for each scholarship fund.
This year’s MCCF scholarship committee consisted of: Antonio Quinones, Tressena Jones, Ginger Mills, Jenn Farmer, Ryan Walsh, Laine Ricker-Patterson, Joy Byrne and Jackie Alexander.
Beginning next year, a new scholarship will be awarded by MCCF for the first time and awarded annually moving forward. The James Robert “Bob” and Phyllis Louise John Endowed Memorial Scholarship will be awarded in the amount of $25,000 each year to a Madison County student attending or graduated from Frankton High School or Anderson High School. The fund was established with an estate gift when Bob John passed away in 2005.
Additional criteria will be announced before the application cycle opens in early 2024.