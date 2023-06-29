ANDERSON — The board of directors of the Madison County Community Foundation (MCCF) recently approved grants totaling more than $58,000 to local non-profit agencies. The awards were made to 15 different organizations throughout Madison County.
Those receiving grants in the Madison County area are:
Alternatives Inc. of Madison County, $2,972; American Red Cross, $5,000; Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, $5,000; Anderson Impact Center, $5,000; Art Association of Madison County, $2,500; Cancer Support Community Indiana, $2,500; Catalyst Youth Center, $5,000; College Mentors for Kid, $5,000; Firefly Children & Family Alliance, $5,000; Indiana Women In Need Foundation (IWIN Foundation), $3,200; Anderson Area Children’s Choir, $5,000; Minority Health Coalition of Madison County, $5,000; Outfitters Inc., $5,000; Society of St. Vincent, $2,500; South Meridian Church of God, $3,078.
The grants were made as part of MCCF’s “Community Impact” initiative, a competitive grant cycle that is released two to four times per year.
This year’s MCCF scholarship committee consisted of: Michelle Burnett, Michele Hockwalt, Amy McCurry, Clayton Whitson, Colin Short, Eric Davis, Koty McDole, Libby Manning, Maddie Love, and Scott Mellinger.
The next Community Impact grant cycle is now open, with a focus on general operating support. Applications will be accepted through MCCF’s grants portal through July 14, and recipients will be notified in mid-September.
Information: visit www.madisonccf.org.