PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet Thursday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton.
Speaker will be Anderson native Adam Harvey, an attorney who currently lives in Indianapolis and is the Chairman of the Coalition of Central Indiana Tea Parties. He got his start in conservative causes about a decade ago in the Madison County Tea Party. He will bring information about the activities of the Coalition of Central Indiana Tea Parties and about the current state of conservative causes in Indiana.
The Madison County Tea Party will also celebrate the winners in the May 3 Primary Election on the Republican ticket. Mike Gaskill, Angie Abel, John Beeman, Olivia Pratt, Bethany Keller, Jodi Norrick, Rob Steele, and Diana Likens were the winners in the contested elections among Republicans. They have all been invited to join in the celebration.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.