FAIRMOUNT — For the first time since the 1990s, Madison-Grant Jr./Sr. High School received a membership with the National FFA Organization. FFA is an intra-curricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership.
With new construction this past summer, the school added over 1,400 square feet dedicated to agricultural education. With both Madison and Grant counties nearing 75% of land use for farming, according to the Indiana Business Research Center, the program is relevant to students in the area.
According to agriculture teacher Courtney Tate, membership in the FFA will provide new opportunities and access for competition and connection for Madison-Grant students in the new agricultural education program.
The group planned for four major events in the future. Their planning requires illustrating how parts of the projects involve the community, chapter and members and how all can benefit.
Madison-Grant’s agricultural education program begins in the seventh and eighth grade, as all students participate with required course work. The classes introduce agriculture, as well as leadership skills, opening up the ability to a more advanced course load when they reach high school level.
