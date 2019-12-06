ANDERSON — Madison Park Church, 6607 Providence Drive, will host a drive-through Christmas light display at the church from Dec. 15-23, each night from 6 to 9 p.m. The display is free and open to everyone.
On Dec. 15, there will be a kickoff party with a visit from Santa. From 4 to 6 p.m., parents will have the opportunity to take photos of their children with Santa at no cost. Families are invited to stay for the lighting of the display at 6 p.m.
Ten community sponsors, including the city of Anderson and Community Hospital, have partnered with the church to put on this event for the community. One purpose of this event is to contribute to the quality of life in Madison county by creating more family-friendly activities in this area.
Police officers have met with the Madison Park staff to ensure a safe and efficient route for the drive-through display. Each evening, Madison Park volunteers will greet cars and usher them through the light display. Each car will receive a program with a coloring page, event sponsors, and information on Indiana 211, a service that connects callers with resources such as food assistance, housing, employment, or other needs.
Information: 765-642-2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.