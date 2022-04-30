Outdoor Indiana magazine’s May/June issue features a cover article on Twin Swamps Nature Preserve, a unique Southern-feeling destination in Posey County.
The preserve, located within the Wabash Bottomlands region, is home to 39 state endangered, state rare or state threatened species. A new boardwalk makes the preserve easier to explore.
The issue also includes features on Lincoln State Park and the state’s lighthouses.
