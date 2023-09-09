BLOOMINGTON — Magician Jerry will perform a wide variety of magic to entertain campers and day visitors at Monroe Lake’s Paynetown State Recreation Area (SRA) on two dates this fall.
Magician Jerry will perform sets lasting 10 to 15 minutes, on repeat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. He will be located under a pop-up canopy at the playground next to the campground gatehouse.
Paynetown SRA is at 4850 S. Ind. 446 in Bloomington. The daily entrance fee is $7 per vehicle with Indiana license plate and $9 per vehicle with out-of-state plate. Indiana State Park annual entrance permits are also accepted.
Questions should be directed to the Paynetown Activity Center at 812-837-9967; or email Jill Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.