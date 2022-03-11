MUNCIE — East Central Indiana Chamber Orchestra will perform “A Serenade to America” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Cornerstone for the Arts.
The musical lineup is a quick cross-country hop saluting musical theater, the beauty of the land and the cultures in it. It includes best-loved American composers such as Bernstein, Copland and Grofe.
The free program is dedicated to the memory of Rachel Eldridge, the chamber orchestra’s conductor since 2018, who died in January.
She chose all of the pieces being performed as a way to share her own love of music, the great American outdoors,and family travel vacations to see and hear it all.
The conductor for this concert is Carlos Hernández, a doctoral conducting student at Ball State University.
Associate conductors are Isaac Denniston, music director at Muncie Northside Middle School, and Charles Reynolds, associate superintendent of Muncie Community Schools.
The concert is free and open to the public. Cornerstone is at 520 E. Main St., Muncie, with free on-site parking and nearby street parking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.