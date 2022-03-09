MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana is celebrating its annual Fill-A-Bowl event during March.
Fill-a-Bowl lets community members support neighbors in need with food, resources and other help for today, as well as community, education and hope for tomorrow.
Because of community donors and sponsors, including Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, all donations during March will be doubled. So every dollar donated can provide up to eight meals rather than four.
To help Second Harvest provide the resources needed for a community to flourish and the support for a neighbor to move from surviving to thriving, consider donating today at curehunger.org.
For more information about Fill-A-Bowl or Second Harvest, contact Robby Tompkins, director of philanthropy, at 765-287-8698 or rtompkins@curehunger.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.