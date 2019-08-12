ARCADIA — Hamilton Heights School Corp. will host a special community dedication and unveiling of the Ryan White Historical Marker from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Hamilton Heights Middle School, 420 W. North St., Entrance B, Arcadia.
The marker commemorates the impact and contributions of Ryan White. The marker, Hamilton County’s seventh, will be placed near the entrance of the Hamilton Heights Middle School. White's legacy in Hamilton County began at the current site of Hamilton Heights Middle School (formerly the high school) on Aug. 31, 1987.
His story, which has become an integral part of Hoosier history, still resonates with people around the world and his legacy continues to raise awareness on AIDS. White died April 8,1990, at Riley Hospital for Children, at the age of 18.
The event is free, but a ticket is required and seating is limited.
